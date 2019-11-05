New facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers were installed at Vancouver International Airport in October 2019. (Vancouver International Airport)

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Passengers in the NEXUS lineup at Vancouver International Airport will now get more than just their retinas scanned.

The Canadian Border Security Agency set up new facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers in October, as the first of similar installations at airports across Canada. In a statement, the agency said the new system “better aligns with global trends for border processing.” The facial recognition scans will replace the current retina scans.

Under the new system, NEXUS passengers will head into the kiosk, and then if they have nothing to declare can proceed to the luggage carousel.

Those with something to declare will have verbally declare any goods to an officer in the customs hall.

Passengers who go through the NEXUS kiosk for the first time must carry their passports with them so the kiosk can take a photo for storage and identity verification.

ALSO READ: Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Just Posted

New home means bright future for aboriginal service agency

COINS opened its new headquarters on Oct. 29

Weekend recap: Bruins drop two in weekend tilts

The Border Bruins travel to Nelson on Tuesday to face the division-leading Leafs

Grand Forks property buyout negotiations, purchases to begin in December

The City has proposed a land swap deal for affected residents

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Grand Forks Halloween party continues this week

Fireworks, a bonfire, haunted mazes and escapes rooms await

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Most Read