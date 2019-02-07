Photograph released by Campbell River RCMP shows some of the more than 100 guns police said were seized after executing a search warrant at the home of local resident Tony Green.

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

A stockpile of weapons seized from a Vancouver Island home during a multi-day search last month included over 100 guns, along with high explosives and detonators, according to police.

The search followed a bizarre incident on Jan. 28, when a man allegedly pointed a loaded gun at an off-duty police officer in a forested area of Campbell River. Local resident Tony Green, 55, was arrested and is facing a slew of firearms-related charges following the raid.

“In addition to the charges already laid, we will be recommending numerous serious firearm charges for consideration by Crown Counsel,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk, a spokesperson for the Campbell River RCMP, in a Feb. 7 media release. “Every prohibited device, every firearm not properly stored can be considered an individual offence.”

The search began on Jan. 28 and continued until Jan. 31, but it was delayed when police found “explosive materials,” which were removed by the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit.

The hoard of weapons included “high explosives, detonators and detonator cords,” according to the release.

The firearms seized by police included more than 100 “guns, handguns, shotguns and assault-style rifles,” many of them prohibited, including a Second World War-era Bren machine gun with a tripod, according to police.

“Three full pickup truck loads of guns, ammunition and prohibited devices were removed from the residence,” the release said.

Photos released by police show dozens of guns arrayed across tables and on the floor. Police said they also seized “what can be described as homemade silencers, zip guns, prohibited overcapacity magazines and untraceable firearms.”

The media release added, “None of the firearms or devices were locked, none were stored properly and some were found loaded.” Green remains in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police raided the home following an armed confrontation that took place in the Beaver Lodge Lands, a forest located inside Campbell River city limits.

An off-duty police officer was riding a bicycle through the area with his dog when he passed a man who was also walking a dog, according to a Jan. 29 RCMP media release.

The man was soon heard calling for his dog, which had gone missing, and the Mountie returned to assist.

The man was enraged over his lost dog, and he allegedly pulled out a loaded pistol and pointed it at the off-duty cop. The police officer got himself out of the situation and called 911, the release said.

Green was later arrested, and a handgun and ammunition were seized from his car, according to police.

Most Read