Experts warn drivers to be cautious as rain bring spikes in debris on roadways

With rains expected to begin this week, putting an end to the ongoing drought, experts are warning that road conditions may be dangerous.

According to an Oct. 21 statement, BCAA says debris that would normally be washed away with regular rain has been building up, which could now be pushed onto roads once rain resumes.

“Dead sticks and leaves, construction materials, fluids from vehicles can all be churned up with the sudden rain, turning roads slick, and potentially causing flat tires and damage to vehicles,” the statement reads.

BCAA says they have already seen increased calls for flat tires due to more people on the road and lots of ongoing roadwork. As a result, BCAA is encouraging drivers to follow their tips for staying safe and avoiding car trouble.

Tips from BCAA include:

• Pay attention to debris on the road: be extra cautious in areas with lots of trees near the road or where there’s been construction/road work.

• Check your tire pressure often: Do walk-arounds regularly to check each tire and use a tire gauge if you have one. If you have a deflated tire, add air or change it.

• Listen for any problems: a ticking sound when driving could indicate something lodged in your tires.

