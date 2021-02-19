THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Saad Aljabri claims he fears for his life

By Colin Perkel

THE CANADIAN PRESS

A former top intelligence agent who alleges Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler sent a hit squad to Canada to kill him urged a court on Friday to free up his assets, saying the judge who froze them wasn’t given all the relevant facts.

In submissions before Ontario Superior Court, lawyers for Saad Aljabri argued the alleged assassination plot and other key facts should have been disclosed at a secret hearing last month.

“They simply repeated their own side of the story,” lawyer Paul Le Vay told Justice Cory Gilmore. “They did not disclose material facts and available defences. This abject and deliberate failure matters greatly.”

A group of Saudi companies, which allege Aljabri embezzled billions of dollars before fleeing the kingdom, obtained an injunction in Superior Court on Jan. 22 that froze his assets worldwide. The hearing was done without notice to Aljabri, who therefore had no way of giving his side of the story.

In court on Friday, his lawyers argued the plaintiffs failed to reveal that Saudi Arabia set up the plaintiff companies for counterterrorism purposes, and they are now controlled by Mohammed bin Salman, who took power in a palace coup in May 2017.

“Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, controls this litigation and does so for an ulterior purpose,” Le Vay said.

The lawyers told Gilmore that Aljabri, who spent decades in Saudi intelligence and now lives in Toronto, has filed suit in the U.S. in which he alleges a long-standing and ongoing bin Salman plot to kill him.

Part of the animosity, Aljabri argues, is because he fingered bin Salman as the mastermind behind the dismemberment and killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Turkey in 2018.

“Bin Salman considers Saad a “significant threat” because of the former spy’s close ties with U.S. intelligence and the “highly sensitive information” he has, his lawyers said.

Saudi authorities have also disappeared two of his children as part of the campaign, court heard.

For their part, the companies maintain this is simply a case of large-scale corporate fraud, and that Aljabri’s U.S. lawsuit is simply a “public relations campaign” and an attempt at political deflection from his crime.

But Aljabri’s lawyers said the plaintiffs failed to disclose how bin Salman had threatened Aljabri. Nor did they let on that Interpol had rescinded a “red notice” for Aljabri issued at Saudi Arabia’s request on the basis that it was “politically motivated.”

“None of this was brought to your attention,” Le Vay told Gilmore.

Aljabri fears for his life at the hands of bin Salman and has been under RCMP protection, his lawyers said. The plot against him failed because Canadian border officials intercepted the bin Salman hit squad, Aljabri alleges in his unproven American lawsuit.

“The plaintiffs provide no explanation of what the U.S. litigation is about,” Le Vay said. “It is a story vastly different from how he is portrayed by (them).”

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Ottawa did not respond to a request for comment.

The hearing continues.

READ MORE: UBC grad and prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released

READ MORE: Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

spy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Champagne rooms, chai bars: B.C. regional district ex-CAO under fire for ‘excessive’ spending
Next story
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Just Posted

Blaine Penner survived an avalanche in Norns Range. Photo: Blaine Penner
West Kootenay man survives avalanche in Norns Range

Blaine Penner accidentally stepped out onto a cornice, triggering avalanche

Grand Forks RCMP attended a minor fire near the intersection of 78th Ave. and 23rd St. early Thursday, Feb. 18. File photo
Man who lit fire near Old Hardy View Lodge not staying at shelter: Grand Forks RCMP

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue attended the scene at around midnight

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

Grand Forks’ Seniors’ Society hasn’t had a permanent venue since the 2018 freshet destroyed its building at City Park. Photo courtesy of society Secretary Juliana Chadwick.
Grand Forks’ Seniors’ Society still looking for permanent centre

The society’s last centre at City Park was flooded in the 2018 freshet

BC Housing committed to funding a temporary winter shelter at Grand Forks’ Old Hardy View Lodge in October. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ shelter operators may ask council to keep Old Hardy View Lodge open longer

The extreme weather shelter at is currently slated to shut its doors on March 31.

From the left, Sharon and Dave Skelton decorated their home in Grand Forks, B.C. for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ couple goes all out for Mardi Gras

COVID may have ruined this year’s parades, but the pandemic was no match for Dave and Sharon Skelton

Shell gas station in Qualicum Beach, located at 2712 Island Highway W. (Google Maps photo)
Quick-thinking B.C. boy safely talks his way out of a vehicle stolen with him in it

Truck was taken from Qualicum Beach gas station with youngster inside

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Further testing shows the vaccine can remain stable for up to two weeks in temperatures between -15C and -25C

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Saad Aljabri claims he fears for his life

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group
Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

Kamloops. Flickr.
Champagne rooms, chai bars: B.C. regional district ex-CAO under fire for ‘excessive’ spending

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Coyote sightings are not uncommon, but attacks on humans are. (BP File Photo)
Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

An unprecedented number of joggers have been attacked by coyotes this winter

Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall, amidst the massive collection of cars at Mike’s property near Tappen, are returning TV with Season 3 of Rust Valley Restorers. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s Mike Hall geared up for third season of Rust Valley Restorers

Star of reality TV show talks about life, cars and keeping it real in Rust Valley

Fields Forward’s fruit press machine. (File photo)
Regional food processing facility coming to Creston

The facility will produce juices from fruits and vegetables, package vegetables for institutions, bottle jams, freeze-dry products into powders and provide other food processing services.

Most Read