Every ballot will count in the tight Boundary Similkameen race

Polls are open until 8 p.m. - get out and vote

Polls are open until 8 p.m Saturday Oct. 24 across B.C., and in Boundary Similkameen especially, it looks like every vote is going to count.

The website 338.com, which tracks poling data and makes predictions, reported Friday Oct. 23 that the race for representation in Victoria is too close to call.

The crystal-ballers give an edge to NDP Roly Russell, suggesting he will take 45.4 per cent of the popular vote, and place Liberal Petra Veintimilla just behind him with 43 per cent.

Both predictions have a plus or minus room for error of 7.9 per cent.

However, with the same data being used to predict the provincial outcome pointing towards an NDP majority, the site says Russel holds a 62 per cent chance of winning.

Conservative Darryl Seres is predicted to have 6.3 per cent of the popular vote. Wexit Arlyn Greig, who is on the ballot but was fired from her party earlier this month, is polling at 5.2 per cent.

