Evacuation orders fall across West Boundary

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) on Thursday, Aug. 5, rescinded most of the evacuation orders put across Area E after the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire threatened the area late last month.
Two-hundred and eighty-six property owners between Rock Creek and Bridesville and the western border with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were told they could come back starting at 1:30 p.m., according to an RDKB press release. Thirty-four properties between McKinney and Mount Baldy roads were downgraded to an evacuation alert, while 123 properties between Mount Baldy and Conkle Lake Provincial Park remain under evacuation.
For a full list of addresses still under evacuation, see the RDKB’s emergency website.
The same website lists addresses now under evacuation alert and those recently give the “all-clear.”
The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire was burning an estimated 16,000 hectares as of Thursday evening, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard
