Evacuation orders fall across West Boundary

Over 100 homes are still under evacuation in Sidley, Mount Baldy and parts of Bridesville and Rock Creek

The Nk’Mip Wildfire (pictured burning near Osoyoos late last month) is now burning an estimated 16,000 hectares. Photo courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) on Thursday, Aug. 5, rescinded most of the evacuation orders put across Area E after the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire threatened the area late last month.

READ MORE: RDKB orders evacuation of Area E homes, as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages

READ MORE: Twice as many West Boundary homes under evacuation orders as Nk’Mip wildfire burns

Two-hundred and eighty-six property owners between Rock Creek and Bridesville and the western border with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were told they could come back starting at 1:30 p.m., according to an RDKB press release. Thirty-four properties between McKinney and Mount Baldy roads were downgraded to an evacuation alert, while 123 properties between Mount Baldy and Conkle Lake Provincial Park remain under evacuation.

Thursday’s rescission is the most positive news West Boundary residents have had since area homes were evacuated last month. Map: emergency.rdkb.com

For a full list of addresses still under evacuation, see the RDKB’s emergency website.

The same website lists addresses now under evacuation alert and those recently give the “all-clear.”

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire was burning an estimated 16,000 hectares as of Thursday evening, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bcwildfire