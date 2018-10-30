A slow-moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema)

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Most residents of the Old Fort threatened by a slowly-moving landslide are still waiting to find out when they can return home, but a handful have received positive news.

More than 50 properties in the community just south of Fort St. John were ordered evacuated Oct. 7, one week after a steep hillside above the homes had begun to slump, which ripped out the only road and cut power.

The Peace River Regional District has lifted an evacuation order covering one home near the hilltop, and alerts have been entirely rescinded for 12 other properties along two edges.

But most homes, clustered along the banks of the Peace River at the foot of the slide area, remain under evacuation while residents wait for a geotechnical report.

READ MORE: Some residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort stage brief protest

That report was due last week but was delayed when the provincial government handed over a large amount of data to the engineering firm doing the work.

Once the geotechnical study is submitted, it will be sent for reviews, and the regional district will use it when deciding the next step for Old Fort Residents.

(MooseFM)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report
Next story
Interactive map documents accidental deaths in Kootenay Boundary region

Just Posted

Postal strike comes to West Kootenay

Workers in Trail, Castlegar and Rossland set up picket lines

New Kootenay-to-Kelowna bus line ready to roll

Silver City Stagelines was approved as the new connector service effective Oct. 30

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

History: Reflections on B.C. Greyhound history

Tom Lymbery reflects on a lifetime of using Greyhound in advance of the company’s last trip.

Planned Fortis outage in rural Grand Forks Friday

The outage is scheduled to last under three hours.

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Interactive map documents accidental deaths in Kootenay Boundary region

The research hopes to save lives in motor vehicle, recreational and drowning accidents

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Most Read