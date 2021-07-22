The Cultus Creek fire evacuation order area. Map: B.C. Wildfire Service

Evacuation order issued for Cultus Creek wildfire

Order covers residences on the west shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an Evacuation Order for the area of Midge Creek to Next Creek, on the west shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake, within the Kootenay Lake Provincial Park.

See the order and map here.

The Cultus Creek fire has grown from 611 hectares on July 19 to 1,826 hectares on July 22.

Residents and visitors are required to leave the Evacuation Order area immediately. Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations and register online with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, and clothing may be provided by ESS volunteers following registration at the above website. For further assistance, call the RDCK EOC public inquiry line 250-352-7701.

