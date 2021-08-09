Evacuation order for Fauquier lifted, two Lower Arrow Lake fires merge

The Michaud Creek, Octopus Creek, Mt. Ruppel and Trozzo Creek fires. Evacuation alerts are shaded in orange. Map: BCWS/Nelson Star

The Regional District of Central Kootenay rescinded an evacuation order Aug. 8 for 168 properties in the Fauquier and Appledale area on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake.

The Octopus Creek fire experienced rain and higher humidity over the weekend, with a warning from BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) that the fire-calming weather will be short-lived.

“Area drought conditions remain, regardless of the recent showers the fire received, and forest fuels remain dry,” a BCWS bulletin states. “Until the fire experiences substantial precipitation, the potential to return to volatile burning conditions remains. It is important to stay vigilant and informed on the wildfire situation as circumstances can change very quickly.”

The fire now covers 19,292 hectares and is being fought by 28 firefighters, one helicopter and nine pieces of heavy equipment.

The Sunshine Creek fire, a new fire south of the Octopus Creek fire, discovered on Aug. 5, measures 48.9 hectares.

Two large out-of-control wildfires on the west side of Lower Arrow Lake have merged. The combined Michaud Creek fire and the Renata Creek fire are now known as the Michaud Creek fire, which measures 12,799 hectares.

Over Saturday night, about 22 millimetres of rain fell on the north end of the fire and eight mm on the south end. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity, combined with the showers, have slowed fire growth, but a BCWS bulletin advises against complacency because hot weather is forecast for this week.

There are currently 44 firefighters, two helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment on the fire. There are no evacuation orders or alerts in effect.

The Trozzo Creek fire near Winlaw, which saw an evacuation order removed on Aug. 2, now measuring 5,667 hectares, also experienced rainfall and increased humidity over the weekend. An evacuation alert remains in place for 142 properties.

East of Winlaw near Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park, the Mt. Ruppel fire covers 1,980 hectares and is considered a modified response fire, meaning it is being monitored but not actively fought because of its remoteness and difficult terrain.

On the west side of south arm of Kootenay Lake at the Cultus Creek wildfire, the RDCK has removed an evacuation alert for several properties south of Next Creek to north of Midge Creek because of rainfall and higher humidity.

The fire now covers 4,503 hectares and is a modified response fire.

Across Kootenay Lake at the 3,140-hectare Akokli Creek wildfire, an evacuation alert for properties in the vicinity of Boswell has been removed for 79 properties and remains in place 81 properties from Lockhart Beach Provincial Park south to include 12490 Highway 3A.



B.C. Wildfires 2021