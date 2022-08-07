Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek Fire continues to burn

The fire has been burning since July 14

The Nohomin Creek wildfire northwest of Lytton remains active and burning in rocky terrain ground crews can’t access.

The Stein valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park remains closed as smoke and flames can be found within the park’s boundaries.

Activity on the south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable.

The fire has been burning for more than three weeks now, first discovered on July 14, and is estamated at 3,745 hectares.

Evacuation alerts in Blue Sky Country have been lifted.

