Evacuation alert issued for wildfire near Radium Hot Springs

An evacuation alert has been issued for nine properties northeast of Radium Hot Springs that are being threatened by the Cross River wildfire that was sparked by lightning a week ago.

The fire has grown to just over 36 hectares, which touched off the evacuation alert that affects properties 23 kilometres northeast of Radium Hot Springs, specifically near the Nipka Mountain Resort, Settlers Rd, Cross River Forest Service Road (FSR) and Kootenay-Palliser FSR.

The evacuation alert is a precautionary move to allow nearby property owners and residents to prepare for an immediate evacuation if the wildfire situation worsens, said Loree Duczeck, with the RDEK.

“An evacuation alert informs residents of the threat of a potential or impending danger. It is intended to give people time to gather things and prepare themselves so that they are ready to go should the situation worsen and an Evacuation Order be issued,” said Duczek. “We encourage people within the evacuation alert area to put together important papers (like insurance papers), medications, valuables, supplies for children and pets, and other important items so that in the event things progress and they are asked to evacuate, they are ready to go.”

The fire is being actioned by the B.C. Wildfire Service as a modified response, according to Duczek.

The RDEK is hand-delivering alert notices to affected properties; seven of which are Settlers Rd and two of which are on Cross River FSR.

“We need to stress that at this time we have only issued an alert and now is the time to take steps to be prepared,” said Duczek.

Hot and dry weather is expected to continue across the region today before a cold front moves in tomorrow, which could bring thunderstorms and lightning, according to the RDEK.

An information line has been set up at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188. For more information on the stages of evacuation and tips on how to prepare in the event of emergencies, visit the RDEK website.