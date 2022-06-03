Evacuation alert issued for 10 Grand Forks properties

While waters rise, bad weather is on the horizon

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued an evacuation alert for properties in the Grand Forks area due to the risk of flooding.

Ten properties are under alert, all on Beatrice and Division Streets.

River levels are expected to rise between Friday evening and Monday morning, states a release issued by the district at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.

At this time evacuation is not necessary, however residents are being asked to watch for updates.

The district gives the following directions:

You should prepare for the possibility of an evacuation order by:

• Gathering essential items: The 5 Ps (People, Pets, Prescriptions, Papers and Photos)

• Moving belongings to higher locations within your home

• Moving recreational vehicles to higher locations

• Designating a meeting place for family members and co-workers outside the evacuation area

• Arranging accommodation for your family if necessary

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and children

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area

• Monitoring news sources for information

What to do in the event an Evacuation Order is issued:

If conditions worsen, an evacuation order may be issued. Further instructions would be given at that time.

For more information and assistance with transportation:

• Emergency Operations Centre: 1.888.747.9119 (during regular business

hours)

• 24 hour Provincial Emergency Hotline: 1.800.663.3456

