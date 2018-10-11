Evacuation alert in Fort St. John, B.C., as nearby hillside continues to move

The alert was issued on Wednesday for a section of the city’s southernmost outskirts at the top of the steep hill overlooking the Peace River

A slumping hillside that is threatening dozens of homes in northeastern British Columbia has prompted an evacuation alert for part of the city of Fort St. John.

The alert was issued on Wednesday for a section of the city’s southernmost outskirts at the top of the steep hill overlooking the Peace River and the riverbank community of Old Fort.

The slowly moving landslide began more than 10 days ago and has gradually torn up the only road down to Old Fort, toppled power lines and forced the Peace River Regional District to order the evacuation of all 54 homes in the suburb.

READ MORE: Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

A news release from Fort St. John says the evacuation alert is precautionary and will allow city staff to effectively respond to the constantly changing event.

No homes are affected by the alert, which covers two sewage lagoons described by the city as “dormant and empty.”

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth flew over the landslide on Wednesday and called it a “very complex situation,” because the earth is still moving and cracks in the hills on either side of the slide continue to widen.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mayoral candidate files defamation suit over sexual assault accusations

Just Posted

Meeting called on border change

Local residents who feel the impact of the change in border are encouraged to attend this meeting.

Families participate in breastfeeding challenge

The 16th annual Grand Forks Breastfeeding Challenge was held Saturday, Sept. 29.

Harvest fun with Success by 6

The annual Harvest Fest took place on the Boundary Museum grounds.

Encouraging family weekend for Bruins

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the team responded by firing 112 shots on goal, 56 in each game.

Denesiuk announced as Liberal nominee for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Connie Denesiuk ran for the first time in 2015, losing to current MP Cannings

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats

hat Trump kept his appointment in Erie underscored the importance of this effort to Republicans. Earlier in the day, Trump received a hurricane briefing at the White House on the Category 4 storm

B.C. farm markets look to expand tourist trail program

Coupons give low-income people access to fresh produce

B.C. mayoral candidate files defamation suit over sexual assault accusations

Chilliwack city councillor calls posts on Facebook ‘malicious, high-handed, callous, and arrogant’

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild finally home after 11 on the road

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the BCHL and around the junior A world.

Evacuation alert in Fort St. John, B.C., as nearby hillside continues to move

The alert was issued on Wednesday for a section of the city’s southernmost outskirts at the top of the steep hill overlooking the Peace River

B.C. moms frustrated about lack of prenatal care

‘It is my right to be able to receive proper medical care.’

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

Most Read