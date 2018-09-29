Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Though autumn has just nicely settled in over B.C., it looks like the white stuff might be making an early appearance in the province’s interior Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the Connector, Kootenay Pass and Coquihalla areas calling for rain and the potential of snow in the interior.

The statement reads: “an approaching low pressure system combined with snow levels lowering to 1,200 to 1,500 metres will give snow to the Southern Interior highway mountain passes overnight through Sunday.”

Five to 10 cm of snow is forecast on the Connector, and two to four cm on the northern part of the Coquihalla.

The statemen continues, noting: “rain is expected over the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass as snow levels are forecast to remain above these passes.”

Be sure to check Environment Canada weather reports and Drive BC for information if you plan on travelling through the interior passes. Winter tires are required to be installed on vehicles travelling at high elevation beginning Monday.

Previous story
VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Harvest Fest offers food, fun Saturday

The annual Harvest Fest takes place on the Boundary Museum grounds.

Castlegar, Grand Forks areas to see cleaner winter roads under new contract

YRB set to take over 10-year maintenance contract on Monday

MP Cannings spared brunt of Ottawa tornadoes

MP Richard Cannings was spared the impact of the tornadoes that hit the Ottawa region

Kootenay Robusters end 18th paddling season

Women of Trail, Castlegar, Rossland, Christina Lake and Grand Forks came together in 2001

Trail bus line readies to takeover Kelowna run

Silver City Stage Lines must have a booking site up by Sept. 30; two vehicles activated by Oct. 26

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver

Toronto beats Portland 122-104 in NBA exhibition clash

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition in Gulf of Alaska

Expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

Most Read