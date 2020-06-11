Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary regions. File photo

Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary regions.

The alert Thursday morning says strong wind, hail and torrential rain could possibly develop south of the Canada-United States border and move north in the late afternoon or early evening.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” warns Environment Canada. “Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The three regions have already experienced recent storms and flooding, which caused several communities to be briefly evacuated earlier this month.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks doctor recognized for outstanding family practice
Next story
B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Just Posted

Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Highway 33 remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout on Highway 33 near Kelowna

Grand Forks doctor recognized for outstanding family practice

Dr. Mark Szynkaruk was nominated for the My Family Doctor Award by a patient

Greenwood mother and daughter win big in B.C. lottery

Myrna Bowen and Savannah Walker won $675,000 in a scratch and win

Rail operator plans to discontinue Grand Forks-Laurier section of rail line

Losing the rail to the U.S. would mean more cost for local shippers Interfor and Pacific Abrasives

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

VIDEO: Cinderella’s Closet offers free outfits for grads in Nelson

The confidential service is for students who can’t afford grad clothes

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill ‘wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The Black Lives Matter movement boasts a following of millions across social media platforms

Most Read