Environment Canada: Major winter storm to hit West Kootenay

The Kootenay Pass is expected to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow

Environment Canada says a winter storm will hit the West Kootenay on Monday and continue through Tuesday morning.

The weather alert calls for 15-to-25 centimetres of snow across southeastern B.C., and up to 40 cm for the Kootenay Pass. The alert adds the snowfall may be limited in some areas where it changes to rain in the evening.

“A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington State during the day then will cross the southeast corner of B.C. tonight,” said the alert.

“Abundant moisture associated with the system combined with cold air to the north of its trajectory will produce heavy snowfall across the southern interior of British Columbia.”

Environment Canada added residents should consider postponing non-essential travel until the storm subsides.

