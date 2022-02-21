A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for parts of B.C. near Alberta

Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.

The weather agency says an Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region, including the communities of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

The cold was forecast to persist until Tuesday before some warming on Wednesday.

To the south, a warning has also been issued for the Elk Valley area along with Kootenay and Yoho national parks, where Environment Canada says wind chill values near -35 were expected overnight and Tuesday night.

It says some moderation of temperatures was expected during the daytime.

The weather agency cautions that wind chill values near -40 can cause frostbite within minutes and also raises the risk of hypothermia.

Overnight wind chill values near -10 to -15 were expected in Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley until temperatures gradually warm later this week, it says.

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
MPs to vote tonight on government’s decision to invoke Emergencies Act for blockades
Next story
Journalism experts say threats to press during protests a wake-up call

Just Posted

The Chief Forester’s decision reflected long-terms concerns for Boundary Creek, shown above. Photo: Kristie Steele
Chief forester cuts back Interfor’s harvesting blocks in West Boundary

A Trail RCMP officer discovered the man after he smelled the cigarette the man was smoking while he hid from police. Photo: Stephen Hocking/Unsplash
Man hiding from Trail RCMP arrested after officers catch whiff of cigarette smoke

(L-R) Greenwood Mayor Barry Noll, Coun. Mark Seymour, Chief Administrative Officer Marcus Lebler, Coun. John Bolt and the West Boundary Community Forest’s (WBCF) Dan Macmaster met for a special cheque presentation Monday, Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of WBCF
West Boundary municipalities get sweeping dividends from community forest

Const. Allan Young died five days after being attacked on Baker Street in Nelson in the summer of 2020. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department
Trial date set for accused killer of off-duty police officer in Nelson