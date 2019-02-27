(File photo)

Emotional support dog mauls girl at Portland airport, lawsuit claims

Mother claims airline is at fault for allowing a dangerous and untrained dog into gate waiting area

The mother of a five-year-old girl mauled by a dog at an airport has filed a $1.1 million lawsuit against the Port of Portland for allegedly letting a dangerous “emotional support animal” into the airport without a carrier.

The Oregonian reports the lawsuit filed by Mirna Gonzalez lists two other defendants: the dog’s owner, Michelle Brannan, and Alaska Airlines.

READ MORE: Emotional support concept harms legitimate service animals

The suit claims Brannan should have known that her dog had “vicious propensities.”

The suit says the airline is at fault for allegedly allowing Brannan to bring a dangerous dog into the gate waiting area, where the attack happened, when the dog wasn’t a trained service animal and wasn’t properly confined.

Brannan couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. The Port of Portland and Alaska Airlines declined comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country
Next story
Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Just Posted

Fertilizer plant re-opens at Teck Trail after spill of ‘acidic solution’

Ministry says no public health or safety concerns from Tuesday morning incident

Grand Forks Seniors explore new location at library

There may be money available to help renovate the basement space, Taylor said.

Spotlight Films present Fahrenheit 11/9

The film explores the Trump presidency

Celebrating Family Day in Grand Forks

The activities on Market offered plenty for the whole family to do.

Grand Forks council flip-flops on BC Housing proposal

The low-income housing project on 19th was recalled for a second vote.

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

It’s the 21st century version of ‘witch,’ our columnist writes

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

Most Read