Emergency hosuing society disbands, hands over projects

The board said the society is “irrelevant.”

The Boundary Emergency and Transition Housing Society (BETHS), is officially dissolving the society and passing its mandate on to other, post-flood recovery groups.

According to board member Brian Taylor, the board decided to dissolve the society after receiving a “clear indication of irrelevance,” even before the flood in May.

“‘Shelters’ are viewed as obsolete and are being replaced by more comprehensive approaches to the complex challenges that this group faces,” the board said in a statement.

In late 2017, the board of BETHS announced a partnership with BC Housing and the city to move forward with a shelter located on 2nd Street in the industrial area. Taylor said BC Housing was looking to make that a 40-bed unit, which the board of BETHS considered overbuilding.

Those plans will not be moving forward under the BETHS umbrella, Taylor said.

Post-flood, Taylor said Urban Matters will be working with BC Housing on housing projects. Taylor added that “many” of BETHS former clients will likely qualify for flood-related housing, though the decision to dissolve the society was in motion before the flood.

BETHS was founded in 2008 and incorporated as a society in 2009.

“Over the next 10 years in response to the growing numbers of people in need in our community, the service expanded,” the statement reads. “The society transitioned from being run by volunteers to a staff funded model and moved to other facilities.”

“The directors of BETHS recognize that our society is no longer relevant and have chosen to dissolve the society.”

Over the past 10 years, Taylor said the number of clients served each year has grown, from three or four per night that first year, to 10 or more last year. Taylor said it would not be uncommon to see 17 people a night last year.

Taylor said the Boundary needs a more comprehensive approach to housing that includes low income, market and rental approaches. By stepping aside, Taylor said the BETHS board hopes to allow a new society to grow in its place.

Previous story
Alleged traffickers throw drugs out car window as B.C. RCMP arrive
Next story
Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend

Just Posted

Heat warning issued for West Kootenay

Temperatures may reach 40 degrees on Thursday

Coroners Service recovers body from Trans Canada

The man was in his late 20s, but the death is not suspicious.

Salmo-area homes put on fire evac alert

Active fire at Sheep Creek prompts alert

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

In Conversation with Tom Cochrane

The Gazette spoke with the “Life is a Highway” artist before he appears at CannaFest next week.

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Shambhala Music Festival unlikely to be affected by nearby wildfire

The MacArthur Creek fire is 10 kilometres east of the annual event

Alleged traffickers throw drugs out car window as B.C. RCMP arrive

Three people arrested in Nanaimo after RCMP were alerted to suspicious behaviour

Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend

Violation tickets start at $1,450 but can add up quickly if an unlawful flame starts a wildfire

LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Canada’s first prime minister was progressive for his time

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Most Read