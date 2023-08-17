A new wildfire has sparked in Kelowna, north of Knox Mountain. (Sue Reuzi/Facebook)

A new wildfire has sparked in Kelowna, north of Knox Mountain. (Sue Reuzi/Facebook)

Clifton, Wilden resident being evacuated after fires ignite in Kelowna

The blaze started just before 10 p.m.

UPDATE: 11:15 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is opening a reception centre for those being evacuated from the Clifton and Wilden area due to the recent ignition of spot fires.

The reception centre will open at 11 p.m. in The Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Drive.

However, pets are not allowed.

For those who are being evacuated and need help with their animals, visit the reception centre at Royal Lepage Place at 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna. Alert Canada will be on hand.

tweet

There are reports the McDougall Creek wildfire has jumped Okanagan Lake and flames have been spotted in the Knox Mountain area.

Large flames from candling trees have sent embers flying across the lake as winds gusts up to 50 km/hr, according to evacuees in West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Services has it named the blaze the Lochview Road wildfire but it is also close to Upper Canyon Road North, north of Knox Mountain as well as Clifton Road.

At this time, it is 0.009 hectares in size and wind is pushing the blaze north.

Structures in the area are close to the new blaze and are at risk.

More to come.

READ MORE: West Kelowna inferno crests over ridge; community on high alert

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Widespread evacuations underway in West Kelowna due to wildfire

Just Posted

A wildfire is burning near Goose Creek north of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Wildfire north of Castlegar remains out of control

Barbara Smallwood took this picture from her Naramata home of the huge plume of white smoke that can be seen throughout Penticton and Summerland and all the way to Kelowna. It is a result of the two fires burning south of Keremeos. The province is warning residents in most of the southern Interior to be prepared for increasing fire risks and possible evacuations with a coming high wind storm. Photo: Barbara Smallwood
Warning issued for high winds, lightning storm approaching Kootenays

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on Columbia Basin Trust’s draft Plan, which will guide its activities into the future. CBT file
CBT seeks public input on draft management plan