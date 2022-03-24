Stock photo of RCMP vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Elk Valley RCMP charge Alberta man for stealing gas

They reported numerous incidents of gas tanks being drilled to steal gas in recent weeks

Elk Valley RCMP have arrested and charged a man from Alberta for stealing gas from cars in the Elk Valley in recent weeks.

According to a release, the 35-year-old man was the culprit in reports of gas tanks of vehicles left on back country roads and secluded places being drilled into to steal gas, as reported by the RCMP.

Gas prices have been quite high in recent weeks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with prices topping $2 a litre in B.C. at the beginning of March – a motive the local RCMP originally touched on as being behind the thefts.

The man was arrested on March 18 and he’s been released on an undertaking, but he will appear in Fernie court in early May to answer a charge of theft under $5,000 and mischief, along with other charges unrelated to the original offence.

The Elk Valley RCMP appear to have their man, as they report that since the arrest of this man there have been no other reports of stolen fuel in the Elk Valley.

