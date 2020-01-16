Icicles on a building are a sign of heat loss. (Grand Forks Gazette/Jensen Edwards)

Electricity, natural gas use spiked during cold snap: FortisBC

FortisBC said that natural gas use was 50 per cent higher on Jan. 14, compared to week prior

Icicles have been growing long off the roofs of many Boundary buildings this week, as residents countered the exceptionally cold weather outside with boosted thermostats.

Natural gas and electricity supplier FortisBC said in a release that, across the Southern Interior, electricity use jumped by more than a third on Tuesday, Jan. 14, as compared with the Tuesday prior. On Jan. 14, the recorded low in Grand Forks hit -12 C without windchill. The week before, Grand Forks had a low of 0 C.

FortisBC also said that natural gas use by its customers was 50 per cent higher on Jan. 14, as compared with the Tuesday prior.

According to the utility company, demand for natural gas in the winter has historically been triple that of the summer months, while electricity use surges by approximately 80 per cent.

Heating generally accounts for the most energy use in a home and typically spikes during periods of cold weather as furnaces, baseboard heating and heat pumps cycle more frequently to maintain consistent and comfortable temperatures inside homes. With heating appliances running more often, more energy is used.

Heat loss means money loss as well, and is visible with each drip frozen to the end of an icicle. Draft-proofing and sealing leaks, usually around windows and doors, as well as turning down the heat in unused rooms, have the most potential to save on space heating, FortisBC said.

Customers curious about their energy usage during cold weather can use tools available to them online through their FortisBC accounts.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BMO sets up advisory council after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed at B.C. branch
Next story
UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Just Posted

Electricity, natural gas use spiked during cold snap: FortisBC

FortisBC said that natural gas use was 50 per cent higher on Jan. 14, compared to week prior

Grand Forks man charged after violent gas station robbery

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 15

Occupants escape early morning house fire in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called to the scene at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15

Latest winter storm prompts West Kootenay travel warning

20-30 cm of snow expected overnight and into Thursday

GFSS play, art show set for Jan. 17

Trades and arts students will showcase their work before the play on Friday

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Most Read