Eight cattle dead in Kootenay tunnel crash

RCMP thanks agencies after cattle truck crash; investigates vehicle and thrift store thefts

Fifty-six cattle have been rounded up after a truck collided with a rock tunnel west of Fernie on Friday night.

The tractor trailer was hauling about 64 live cattle to Alberta on Friday when the right side of the vehicle made contact with the rock tunnel on Highway 3 near Elko.

Elk Valley RCMP said 13 cattle were dislodged from the trailer, which suffered significant damage and scattered rock debris on the highway.

Fifty-one cows were rounded up and continued on their way to Alberta, while five wandered off but were later accounted for.

Tragically, eight cows had to be destroyed due to their injuries.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the accident.

The RCMP has thanked the following agencies for their assistance: emergency veterinarian service; fire department, emergency health services; the Canadian Food Inspection Agency; highway departments; and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement.

Investigation into stolen vehicles continues

In other police news, Elk Valley RCMP and Calgary Police Service continue to investigate a string of vehicle thefts in the area since the end of August.

To date, four vehicles have been recovered.

The RCMP has not received any new reports of stolen vehicles since the start of September.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicles is encouraged to contact the Fernie RCMP detachment at 250-423-4404.

Pair steal from thrift store

The RCMP is also seeking public assistance to identify two male “desperadoes” who have been caught on camera stealing from donation boxes behind the Sparwood thrift store.

If you recognize the individuals, along with an associated vehicle, you are encouraged to contact the Sparwood RCMP at 250-425-6233.

You may wish to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Elk Valley RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify two males caught on camera stealing from the thrift store in Sparwood. Images courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP

Previous story
B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision
Next story
Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

Just Posted

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Winlaw preemie survives smoky birth

GoFundMe Campaign started for West Kootenay family with preemie baby.

BREAKING: Crews responding to wildfire burning near Trail hospital

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

Eight cattle dead in Kootenay tunnel crash

RCMP thanks agencies after cattle truck crash; investigates vehicle and thrift store thefts

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Most Read