Education session brings toxic drug supply talk to Grand Forks

Tanis Carson, outreach support worker at ANKORS, demonstrates how to give an injection of naloxone to someone experiencing a toxic opioid poisoning on an orange. She was hosting free training sessions and giving out naloxone kits, as well as how people can get involved in Community Action teams. Photo: Karen McKinley

Open discussion will go a long way toward helping save lives and changing perceptions about substance use, say Grand Forks advocates.

To get the conversation going, a weekly series of sessions are being run outside the Pharmasave on Central Avenue this month about the toxic drug supply and opioid poisoning death crisis.

Hosted by pharmacist Rachel Neumann and the Grand Forks Community Action Team (CAT), anyone who is interested in learning about the subject matter is encouraged to come down from 9 a.m. to noon. The next scheduled sessions are May 16 and May 26.

Neumann said there is no judgment and anything anyone wants to ask, she and volunteers from Grand Forks CAT and members of AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS) will be available to talk to anybody wanting to know more.

The main focus for the sessions is the level of the crisis and the lack of access many living with substance use have in small, spread out rural communities.

READ MORE: Multiple fatal overdoses connected to contaminated cocaine in Interior Health region

“For me, driving five kilometres from my home to town to get medicine is not a problem, but for someone disadvantaged, biking or walking that distance is a huge barrier,” said Neumann, who lost her close friend Jeff Pederson to toxic drug poisoning in 2017.

“To get treatment, people have to go to Nelson, or get a prescription from a doctor. If they miss the date by a couple days, they could get cut off their supply. People that need help have a lot of hops to jump through.”

Topics include how to prevent toxic drug poisoning deaths, what the B.C. and federal governments are doing to decriminalize some drugs, as well as free naloxone kits made available and a demonstration on how to use them. There will also be free pamphlets on topics including sexual health, how to use fentanyl test strips, and preventing a stimulant overdose.

People are also welcome to make memorial tree ornaments to honour the memory of someone who died from toxic drug poisoning.

Grand Forks had the third highest toxic drug poisoning deaths in B.C.’s per capita, according to a November 2022 report by the provincial government’s Standing Committee on Health.

There is some success. The province has moved towards decriminalizing some drugs and opening up access to treatments and medicines, with the help of the federal government earlier this year.

Tanis Carson, outreach support worker with ANKORS, was at the sessions talking about how the opioid crisis affects everyone in some way, whether it’s someone they know, or through a family or friend.

“The level of crisis is huge,” she said.

ANKORS and CAT are always looking for volunteers. Anyone who wants to be a part of ANKORS can contact Carson, who said her group meets the first Thursday of every month and is a great way to stay up-to-date and get involved with being part of the solution.

There are 35 CAT groups in B.C.

Carson was handing out Naloxone kits at the education session, as well as showing how to administer the anti-opioid medicine.For anyone wanting to learn how to use a naloxone kit, there is online instruction at Toward The Heart and other online sources.

Naloxone kits are also available at Pharmasave, ANKORS and through Carson. Group training for naloxone administration is available from Carson by emailing tanis@gfankors@gmail.com to book a session.

Neumann added she would like to have more ecucation sessions in June as well, time and staffing permitting.

@kmckinley

karen.mckinley@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityNewsopioid crisis