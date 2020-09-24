There have been no confirmed COVID cases among SD51 students since the school year got underway Sept. 10, according to Superintendent Ken Minette. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

Education ministry’s COVID plan could do more for SD51, teachers’ union president

There have been no confirmed COVID cases two weeks into school year

The Boundary teachers’ union local president is concerned that the province’s back-to-school plan doesn’t go far enough to prevent COVID transmissions in School District 51 (SD51) classrooms.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in area schools since school started two weeks ago, according to superintendent Ken Minette.

“All of our schools are doing extremely well,” said Minette.

SD51 Superintendent Ken Minette, right, said district schools have done very well since the start of the fall term. Also pictured are high school graduate Jade Dallibar, centre, and Walker Development Centre principal Shawn Lockhart. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

READ MORE: Boundary students start fall term amid pandemic

READ MORE: ‘Health first’ leads planning for SD51 fall re-opening

Sabourin agrees, but the Boundary District Teachers’ Association (BDTA) head qualified the superintendent’s assessment by pointing out teachers’ chief concerns.

He insisted the cohort model, where Boundary students and teachers attend class in separate groups, is unworkable.

“The idea of a cohort model really doesn’t make sense,” he said.

If the Ministry of Education’s plan was to mitigate COVID transmission by hiving off students during school hours, Sabourin said the design lost the bell when Boundary students started spending their free time with friends across differed cohorts, grade levels and schools.

“Do cohorts even exist?” he asked.

Boundary District Teachers’ Association president Norm Sabourin said teachers’ concerns mirror public anxieties about a second wave of the COVID pandemic. (Norm Sabourin - Facebook)

Sabourin followed his quip with the example of Boundary families headed by parent teachers with elementary and high school-aged children.

“They’d have four or five cohorts living under the same roof,” he said.

“How are those cohorts isolating from one another?” he asked.

Sabourin argued that the ministry’s cohort model goes against some social distancing guidelines suggested by provincial health office Bonnie Henry.

“The cohort model is about contact-tracing more than preventing COVID-transmission,” he insisted.

“For the most part, our teachers battle through their COVID anxieties in order to get the job done. But, obviously, there’s a lot of concern on the part of some of our members that SD51 could see community transmission later in the fall.”

Meanwhile, superintendent Minette said the district is “taking a very hands off approach,” following the Interior Health (IH) agency’s lead in monitoring and tracing any future COVID cases.

In the case of a confirmed or suspected infection or exposure in a district school, Minette said that school administrators would give the agency enough information for IH to speedily warn parents who need to quarantine or isolate potentially exposed children.

Minette stressed that SD51 and Interior Health would uphold the strictest confidentiality and would never release the names of infected or exposed students or staff.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

backtoschoolCoronavirusGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court agrees to hear case involving fine for massive maple syrup heist
Next story
Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Just Posted

Russell selected as B.C. NDP candidate for Boundary-Similkameen

The director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary was chosen over Oliver councillor Grice.

Education ministry’s COVID plan could do more for SD51, teachers’ union president

There have been no confirmed COVID cases two weeks into school year

Two-way race in NDP nomination for Boundary-Similkameen, party confirms

The results of the online contest will likely be announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24

Innovative Kootenay Boundary study augments care for renal patients

Project called the Lung Ultrasonographic Assessment of Volume Status in Hemodialysis Patients

Rossland resident Aerin Bowers completes 19-km swim along Christina Lake

Bowers said her dad inspired her to complete the epic adventure

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Province’s response to old growth forest report falls short, says Nelson scientist

Rachel Holt says province is saving areas that don’t need protection, ignoring those that do

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kootenay yearling released into northern wild

Photos: Scroll to the bottom of the story to see Kenzo’s release

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Most Read