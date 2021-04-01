Easter Bunny to visit Grand Forks children in drive-by parade

The Gazette will live-stream Saturday’s fun, brought to you by the Warriner Express

The Easter Bunny will be handing out chocolate eggs to Grand Forks’ kids and their families when the Warriner Express drives around the city Saturday, April 3. Photo courtesy of Gabe Warriner

The River Valley Community Church and the Warriner Express are inviting Grand Forks families to their second annual drive-by Easter Parade, Saturday, April 3.

“Our family enjoys it, our church enjoys it and we just love our community: That’s the bottom line,” Pastor Gabe Warriner happily explained.

Warriner and wife Rachel have invited The Gazette to live-stream the fun, starting Saturday at noon. The parade will set off from 1st Road, near the intersection of Northfork Franklin Road, driving along a northeasterly loop around the city, he said.

The Warriner Express will take Easter Bunny along the parade route shown here on Saturday, April 3. Photo courtesy of Gabe Warriner

It may take up to five hours, but the Easter Bunny will be handing out balloons and thousands of individually wrapped chocolate eggs donated by event sponsors at Save-On, Buy-Low and Extra foods and Grand Forks’ Pharmasave.

The Easter Bunny will be hopping on and off the Warriners’ 20-foot float, dropping eggs in children’s baskets or on the ground, according to provincial guidelines around social-distancing. Residents are asked to view the parade from their front lawns, Warriner explained.

Warriner said he and his family will continue to organize COVID-modified events for the community as long as social-distancing guidelines are in place.

Anyone who would like to watch The Gazette’s live-stream is invited to join the fun via our Facebook page.

