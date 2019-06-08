Teck Coal operates two mines near Elkford. File photo

East Kootenay polluters fined $24,000

Province fines Teck Coal and Mark Spittael for environmental offences in Elkford, B.C.

Elk Valley polluters were fined $24,000 in the second half of 2018.

The Province has released its quarterly environmental enforcement summaries for the third and fourth quarters.

They show that in the third quarter, Teck Coal was fined $22,000 under the Environmental Management Act for failing to comply with a permit, which required the company to have an approved bypass in Elkford.

In the fourth quarter, Mark Spittael was also fined $2000 under the same Act for failing to comply with a pollution abatement order in Elkford.

In total, the B.C. government issued 62 orders, 139 administrative sanctions, 31 court convictions, 14 administrative penalties and 2412 violation tickets, totalling $1,092,465 in fines, in 2018.

According to a release from the Province, the most frequently contravened acts were the Wildlife Act with 1040 violations, the Fisheries Act (Canada) with 375 violations and the Off-Road Vehicle Act with 344 violations.

The government is also cracking down on fire violations after the worst fire season on record, with more than 2000 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned last year.

In the third quarter of 2018, B.C. conservation officers issued 95 violation tickets related to activities that could spark a wildfire, with fines totalling $108,900.

