East and West Kootenay snow packs 84% of normal

Both the East and West Kootenay snow packs are at 84 per cent, 16 per cent below normal, a bit of a rebound after dropping 20 per cent last month. That’s slightly above the provincial average which is 79 per cent of normal. These are the latest measurements from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Snow packs in the Lower Thompson, Boundary and Okanagan are above normal.

January temperatures across the province were warmer than normal, according to the report, with most regions 1 to 4 degrees C above normal.

The month was generally dryer than normal as well, although there were pockets of near normal precipitation, including Cranbrook, and some areas in the north.

This is the third winter of La Niña conditions in a row, which the report says can lead to late season snow accumulations. By February 1, which is when the latest measurements were taken, nearly two-thirds of the seasonal snow pack has accumulated.

There is ongoing precipitation expected in the next week and snow pack numbers could continue increasing, the report says. But there are early concerns for drought extending into the spring and summer with below normal snow throughout many regions. With two or more months left for snow accumulation, seasonal snow packs can still change based on weather patterns, the report concludes.

