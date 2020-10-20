(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days

While early voters are more likely to favour the incumbent B.C. NDP, the overall election race is getting closer, a poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests.

The poll, released Tuesday (Oct. 20), found that the BC Liberals and BC Greens had both gained momentum since last week. Support for the NDP dropped from 49 to 45 per cent, while the Liberals and Greens each gained two points, up to 35 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

According to the poll, 55 per cent of people have not yet voted, while 15 per cent voted during advanced voting and 30 per cent said they have voted by mail. Older British Columbians were more likely to have voted, as were those living in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the North Coast.

While the race appeared to be tightening among all voters surveyed, people who had already voted were more likely to support the NDP. Pollsters found that 51 per cent of early voters supported John Horgan’s NDP, compared to 35 per cent of those who have not yet voted. Andrew Wilkinson’s Liberals had 33 per cent support among early voters and 34 per cent among those yet to cast their ballot. Sonia Furstenau’s Greens also gained a point from later voters, up to 15 per cent from 14. But aside from the NDP, the biggest change was in undecided voters. Ten per cent of those yet to vote said they were undecided, while all those who had voted were by necessity already decided.

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days, while another 235,800 mail-in ballots have been received. A total of at least 724,000 people have requested mail-in ballots.

Researchers conducted the online survey from among a sample of 1,201 British Columbians from Oct. 16 to 19.

READ MORE: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

READ MORE: B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Border closure can’t keep U.S. grandparents from Canadian wedding
Next story
Liberals say Tory effort to set up COVID-19 committee will be a confidence matter

Just Posted

Councillor Neil Krog wanted to ask Grand Forks voters at December’s byelection if they’d support a year-round homeless shelter and BC Housing’s proposed supportive housing facility. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
No referendum on homelessness solutions after Grand Forks council meeting

The motion by Councillor Neil Krog failed on a tie vote Monday, Oct. 19

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care

Ski touring operators are changing how they plan to operate due to the pandemic. Photo: Curtis Cunningham photo
With winter looming, West Kootenay ski tour operators say they’ve adapted

COVID-19 has meant businesses are changing how the upcoming season will run

Advance polls are now open for the 2020 B.C. election. (Black Press File)
BC Votes 2020: Meet your Boundary Similkameen candidates

A round up of candidates’ bios, responses to our questions, and more

Rob Louie has formed a non-profit organization he says will assist band members in legal disputes with their councils. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Indigenous legal organization created to help band members keep councils accountable

Rob Louie has created Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada

Conservative member of Parliament Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals say Tory effort to set up COVID-19 committee will be a confidence matter

The Tories were originally proposing an ‘anticorruption’ committee

Investigators work at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek. - Image credit: Observer file photo.
Sex workers allegedly called to farm of Okanagan man convicted of assault, RCMP investigating

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

(Black Press Media files)
Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days

(Pixabay)
Wave of racist emails ‘unleashed’ on B.C. researchers investigating racism in health care

The team has received close to 600 calls and emails since the investigation started in July

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

With local MLA Adam Olsen looking on, BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau said a Green government would convert BC Ferries into a Crown corporation Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Green leader Sonia Furstenau promises to convert BC Ferries back into Crown corporation

Promise comes Monday afternoon with five days left in campaign

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

Most Read