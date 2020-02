The glass front door of the Winnipeg Liquor Store in Grand Forks was smashed in Wednesday morning around 6 a.m., a staff member to The Gazette on Feb. 26.

According to a staff member, who had conferred with local RCMP, one person broke into the store at the corner of Central Avenue and 4th Street and took several bottles of alcohol before fleeing. They said that the individual’s face was blocked in the security camera footage.