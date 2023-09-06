West Shore RCMP officers were called to rescue an injured beaver in Langford Tuesday (Sept. 5) after it was spotted on the road and not moving out of the way of traffic. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP officers were called to rescue an injured beaver in Langford Tuesday (Sept. 5) after it was spotted on the road and not moving out of the way of traffic. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Dutiful Mounties rescue distressed beaver from busy B.C. road

The beaver appeared unable to move out of the way of vehicles

One of Canada’s most recognizable symbols rescued one of Canada’s other most recognizable symbols in Langford early Tuesday (Sept. 5) morning.

West Shore RCMP officers responded to a report of a beaver in the street at Millstream Road near Bear Mountain Parkway just before 6:15 a.m. after concerned passers-by noticed the animal was alive, but would not move for cars and appeared to be injured.

Officers found the adolescent female beaver and noticed it seemed to be distressed, shaking and unable to walk.

A consult with the Animal Control Emergency Line and BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre informed officers the beaver was certainly in need of medical care, but no experts were available to come to the rescue as it was too early in the morning.

The officers decided they would take the beaver to Wild ARC themselves rather than wait, and while she was quite upset about being placed in the back of a police cruiser, the latest update from the rehabilitation centre is she is expected to make a full recovery.

