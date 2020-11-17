Dude, where’s your windshield?

Windshields must be cleared of material and debris under the BC Motor Vehicle Act

A traffic unit pulled over this Trail driver on Friday amid a heavy snowstorm that hit the West Kootenay. Photo: Trail RCMP

While there are commercials on television poking fun at drivers too indolent to brush their windshields clear of snow before they get behind the wheel – the fact is, obstructed vehicle windows are downright dangerous.

Case in point on the local front is an incident the Greater Trail police dealt with during the heavy snowstorm on Friday the 13th.

That morning, a RCMP traffic safety unit conducted a roadside stop with a motorist who had an obvious amount of snow obstructing his view while he drove along Highway 3B in Trail.

Police pulled him over near the intersection in Shaver’s Bench, and subsequently found he was also driving his Hyundai Sonata without insurance.

The man was issued a fine of $598 for driving without insurance contrary to the motor vehicle act, and he was also written an $81 ticket for operating a vehicle on the highway with his view obstructed by material on a window.

The latter is a violation contrary to section 7.05 (1) of the BC Motor Vehicle and Regulations Act.

Read more: Interior Health updates COVID-19 numbers

Read more: Trail RCMP report on Fruitvale man found dead in vehicle



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefssnowstorm