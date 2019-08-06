Drugs, cash and tasers seized in Grand Forks search

The drugs found are suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl

Grand Forks RCMP seized “a substantial amount of drugs,” more than $2,500 in cash and two tasers when they executed a search warrant on a hotel room downtown last Friday, Aug. 2.

According to an RCMP release, two individuals were also charged in connection with the bust.

Theresa Wallace, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Terrance Fiolleau, 46, was also arrested and charged under the same counts as Wallace, in addition to three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The RCMP said that the drugs found in the hotel room are suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“The Grand Forks Detachment is committed to investigating and disrupting the illicit drug trade in our area,” said Grand Forks RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “While we are happy with this latest seizure, we are actively continuing our investigation and gathering as much evidence as possible to continue to keep our community safe.”

If anyone has information on criminal activity in the community, they are urged to contact the Grand Forks Detachment at (250) 442-8288 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Appeal court sides with province over Jumbo ski resort decision
Next story
B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

Just Posted

Drugs, cash and tasers seized in Grand Forks search

The drugs found are suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl

PLACE NAMES: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 4

Early townsite additions included Van Ness, McCarren’s, East, North, and Smelter

Songs and stories from Eastern Steppe coming to Boundary Museum

Namgar Lhasaranova fuses music from her home to share with global audiences

Helping neighbours across the continent

Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers complete Grand Forks rebuilds, begin new ones

Boundary historian still hunting for lost stories

Rose Gobeil has been collecting stories of the Boundary since she moved to the area in the 1970s

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Appeal court sides with province over Jumbo ski resort decision

A former cabinet minister determined the project was ‘not substantially started’ in 2015

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Most Read