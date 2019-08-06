Drugs, cash and tasers seized in Grand Forks search

The drugs found are suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl

Grand Forks RCMP seized “a substantial amount of drugs,” more than $2,500 in cash and two tasers when they executed a search warrant on a hotel room downtown last Friday, Aug. 2.

According to an RCMP release, two individuals were also charged in connection with the bust.

Theresa Wallace, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Terrance Fiolleau, 46, was also arrested and charged under the same counts as Wallace, in addition to three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The RCMP said that the drugs found in the hotel room are suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“The Grand Forks Detachment is committed to investigating and disrupting the illicit drug trade in our area,” said Grand Forks RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “While we are happy with this latest seizure, we are actively continuing our investigation and gathering as much evidence as possible to continue to keep our community safe.”

If anyone has information on criminal activity in the community, they are urged to contact the Grand Forks Detachment at (250) 442-8288 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.