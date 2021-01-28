UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)

Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Drones will take to the sky delivering medical supplies to the Stellat’en First Nation after a team from UBC’s Faculty of Medicine has partnered on a pilot project with the remote Indigenous community more than 100 kilometres west of Prince George.

Chief Robert Michell believes drone technology could reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while enhancing access to essential supplies.

“Based on the isolated location of our community and the needs of our residents, drone transport may enhance our access to COVID-19 testing and medication without traveling and endangering other members of our community,” Michell said in a news release.

Lockdowns in First Nation communities have exacerbated inequitable access to health care supplies and services such as testing.

The chief’s remote, locked down community is surrounded by forest and accessible only by a rural road.

Michell said members belonging to one household all had to self-isolate, resulting in an outside member having to retrieve medications for them.

Read More: B.C. ramping up screening for faster-spreading COVID-19 ‘variants of concern’

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry cautioned Wednesday, Jan. 27, the more people you see and the more places you go, the higher the risk is to you and those around you which is why gatherings of any size are on pause.

“Drone technology will eliminate the human factor,” Michell told Black Press Media.

To explore enhancing equity of access to health services, the UBC Faculty of Medicine will deploy drone technology to fly necessary health care supplies into Stellat’en after receiving a $750,000 grant from the TD Ready Challenge.

According to UBC, an unmanned drone carrying supplies will make the six-kilometer trip between Fraser Lake and the Stellat’en First Nation twice daily, five days a week over the next year.

“As we got into this pandemic, it became obvious that creating access for remote communities has become more important, and trying to get supplies in and out of those communities beyond the historical ways of driving in, driving out, or flying in or flying out,” said Dr. John Pawlovich, who is one of the project’s leaders.

“What we hope is that this will open the door for not just the short term work but longer-term aspirations around continuing to learn and understand how this technology as it matures and advances with time can benefit these rural and remote communities, and scale it across the province,” Pawlovich added.

Read More: ‘Sky is the limit:’ Pilot project using drones to send medical supplies, COVID tests

Michell believes drone technology could provide limitless opportunities for his on-reserve community of approximately 250 members and get Stellat’en young adults interested in completing the drone pilot program.

He recalled a drowning within the nearby river system, which is inaccessible by boat.

“If we had drone technology, we could have listed it off fairly quickly and scan the river system to see where he went in and where he was,” Michell said.

As a new season approaches, the chief cannot wait to see the project in action.

”It’s kind of like a fascination,” Michell said.

“You watch it on TV, and you always wonder how it’s going to work in real life, so I guess we’ll find out this spring.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

droneFirst Nationsnorthernbc

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man
Next story
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

Just Posted

It has been almost seven years since the death of Peter de Groot, and there has yet to be an inquest into his death. File photo
Family of Peter de Groot still waiting for inquest

The Slocan man was killed in a confrontation with police in 2014

Western Pacific Marine wants to build the new Kootenay Lake ferry on this private property next to John’s Walk in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
Proposal to build new Kootenay Lake ferry in Nelson

The plan is already receiving pushback from nearby residents

Avalanche control work will close the Kootenay Pass on Jan. 28. Photo: File Photo
Kootenay Pass closed today for avalanche control at 11 a.m.

Drive BC will update this information at 2 p.m.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
Kootenay MLA urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka reminds people to follow directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Most Read