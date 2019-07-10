(Photo of Cory McKay provided by the Salmo RCMP)

Drivers headed to the Boundary asked to use caution

Search resumes for Cory McKay, last seen June 18 at the Castlegar Shell

South Columbia Search and Rescue (SAR) is advising the public that crews will be visible on ground and in the skyline on Thursday as they search for Cory McKay, a missing Salmo man.

Previous: Update on missing Salmo man

“Due to the size of our search operation tomorrow (Thursday), it’s going to be hard not to see us,” Mike Hudson, South Columbia SAR president, said in a July 10 advisory.

His unit will be initiating the search on Highway 3 between the Paulson Bridge and Christina Lake beginning at 7 a.m., with the command centre set up on Park Road, at Christina Lake.

“We will have aircraft, both fixed wing and helicopter, as well as several SAR teams from our area attending to do a large search,” Hudson explained.

“We are continuing on with the search for Cory McKay who was reported missing on July 3, but was last seen June 18.”

This particular search area was identifed “of interest” based on tips to the police.

“We would like to ask the public’s assistance to please drive carefully through this highway section,” Hudson stressed. “And watch for Search and Rescue volunteers, who will be driving vehicles, quads and UTV’s.”

He asks the public to be on the lookout for McKay’s 1994 Black Triumph motorcycle, plate Y62100.

Hudson also reported on a search the team assisted with in Trail on Tuesday evening.

“South Columbia, with the assistance of Rossland SAR, were called out last night (July 9) … for a patient that left the Daly Pavilion at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.”

The woman was seen climbing the rock bluffs behind the facility.

“RCMP called for assistance to help rescue the subject off the mountain side,” Hudson said. “SAR crews arrived very quickly and were able to respond. With the assistance of RCMP she was brought down and out of harms way.”

South Columbia has been part of six tasks in the past four weeks, three within the last five days.

“We remind people to be safe, be prepared, and check conditions before venturing out,” said Hudson.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Are robots coming for your jobs? This think tank says no
Next story
Vandalized BC Hydro transformers cause power outages, oil spill and hefty damage

Just Posted

Drivers headed to the Boundary asked to use caution

Search resumes for Cory McKay, last seen June 18 at the Castlegar Shell

Food bank invites volunteers and donations for record-pace year

‘Going forward, I hope we all continue to recognize how very much Hunger Matters’

Christina Lake car fire doused before spreading to forest

Firefighters credit recent rain for limiting the spread of the flames

Experts warn Christina Lake residents about property fire protection

‘If there’s a red flag [on your lot], that means we’re not coming back and your home won’t be protected’

Flood victims in Grand Forks in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Two bikers ride across North America for missing and murdered Indigenous women

They passed through Interior B.C. as part of a roughly 20,000 km journey

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning near Fernie

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read