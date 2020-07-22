Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19 out front of B.C. pharmacy

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

A man with this sign on his car spent three days hanging around a Langley City business. (Photo submitted)

In early July, the staff of a Langley City pharmacy got an unwelcome visitor – a vehicle in their parking lot with a large sign offering to pay anyone who would infect the owner with coronavirus.

“$1,000.00 to the person who infects me with COVID-19,” read the hand-lettered cardboard sign.

It was propped up on the windshield of the vehicle in front of the Evergreen Pharmacy on Douglas Crescent.

The sign alarmed a number of the store’s patrons, many of whom are elderly, said staff member Sandy Stephenson. Seniors are considered at elevated risk of serious illness or death from the virus.

But for three days, the driver stayed there, moving his car often enough that he didn’t get ticketed for parking too long.

A Langley RCMP officer came and talked to the man on the third day, Stephenson said.

After that, he finally left.

From speaking with the RCMP, Stephenson said it appears the man believed his immune system was in good enough shape that he could have survived the virus, and he wanted to get it sooner rather than later.

READ MORE: COVID-19 – National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

READ MORE: Summer lovin’ during the pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

CoronavirusLangley