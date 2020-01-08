Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

The vehicle spotted driving with a snowmobile strapped to its roof has been identified by local authorities thanks in large part to social media and tips from the public.

The unusual sighting of the sedan with the snowmobile on the roof was shared to BC RCMP Traffic’s Twitter on Jan. 7, and it was retweeted several times and shared by media outlets across the province and within 24 hours, police were given a high-quality video identifying the vehicle boasting Alberta plates.

“An Alberta detachment is reaching out to the driver,” E Division Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Cpl. Halskov said he has never seen anything like this before.

“It’s definitely unusual,” he said. “Maybe not in Alberta, but definitely in B.C.”

The photograph raised several safety concerns and RCMP said they were eager to speak to the driver spotted driving along the highway in Kamloops and Grand Forks areas.

Cpl. Halskov questioned if both the roof structure of the car and the roof rack used to carry the snowmobile could handle the weight of the — which can weigh as much as 500 pounds.

“It has to be very secure on there,” he said, especially as the vehicle is travelling at highway speeds in winter conditions.

Cpl. Halskov said police would have to investigate if the rig was set up safely to determine if there are any violations to the load securement regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“I have my suspicions,” he said. “I would therefore suggest people do not copy this method of transporting their Ski-Doo.”

Instead, he suggested people follow more conventional methods of towing their winter vehicles — in the bed of a truck or on a trailer.

READ MORE: Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

READ MORE: Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe
Next story
Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

Just Posted

RCMP seek driver of car reportedly seen carrying snowmobile on its roof

The white Crown Victoria was reportedly seen travelling through the Grand Forks area

Phoenix recovers from opening day cut short by lift issue

Oil began dripping onto the T-bar’s brake, shutting the lift down about an hour into opening day

RDKB moves 2020 board meetings to the daytime

First meeting of 2020 is slated for Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in Trail

Travel not recommended as storm envelopes West Kootenay

Up to 20-30 cm of snow expected, more on high mountain passes

Boundary electricity rates up one per cent for 2020

FortisBC said the increase would amount to a little over one dollar extra per residential customer

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

B.C. mom loses case claiming Indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Rick Jensen retires as Chair of Columbia Basin Trust

Jensen spent seven years on the board, four as chair

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Most Read