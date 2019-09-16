On Monday, September 16, RCMP reported that the driver of the RV in the recent Hosmer collision was in stable condition. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press/File

Driver of RV in Hosmer collision reported in stable condition

Collision occurred in Hosmer on September 5 and involved a semi truck, an RV and a school bus

Almost two weeks after a collision occurred in Hosmer involving a semi truck, an RV and a school bus, RCMP are reporting that the driver of the RV is in stable condition.

RCMP previously reported on September 9 that the driver of the RV remained in hospital in serious condition.

Look back: Driver of motorhome remains in serious condition following collision in Hosmer

The collision, which occurred on September 5, closed Highway 3 for hours. Despite the accident involving a school bus, no children were reportedly injured.

RCMP previously reported on the night of the incident that the school bus had stopped on Highway 3, and a motorhome had stopped behind it. Their report further stated that a transport truck travelling the same direction as the bus and motorhome failed to stop and rear-ended the motorhome which then collided with the school bus ahead of it.

In a release on the night of the incident, Cpl. Mike Halsov said that information was preliminary and subject to change.

In a response to a request for comment on September 16, East Kootenay Traffic Services explained that the westbound school bus was travelling out of Hosmer towards Fernie, and the RV and semi truck were travelling eastbound towards Hosmer, when the collision occurred.

