Driver leaves Hwy. 3 rollover through broken window, west of Grand Forks

Grand Forks RCMP taped off the scene at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

Grand Forks RCMP Cst. Eileen O’Mahony, left, and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Dep. Chief Stephane Dionne report back to their departments at the scene of Tuesday’s single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 3, west of Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Ford pickup truck rolled off Hwy. 3, west of Grand Forks Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, according to city RCMP. Police have not received reports of any injuries as of noon.

Emergency first responders were called to the scene at 9657 Hwy. 3 at 10:40 a.m., finding the truck lying on its passenger side in a roadside ditch along the westbound lane. The driver had crawled out of a broken driver’s side window, the edges of which were covered by a towel left at the scene.

Grand Forks RCMP. Cst. Eileen O’Mahony eyes footsteps leading away from a Ford pickup found Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, along Hwy. 3, west of Grand Forks city limits. The pictured towel was left covering the jagged edge of the broken driver’s side window. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

An arriving ambulance crew said they had not picked up the driver, not yet identified by police. Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the truck is registered to a Kaslo woman.

Grand Forks RCMP Cst. Eileen O’Mahony tapes off Tuesday morning’s (Jan. 21) rollover on Hwy. 3. Drivers who see yellow tape at roadside accidents can rest assured that first responders have attended. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Highway roads were slick in both directions due to recent snowfall.

Mounties are reminding drivers not to phone 911 if they see damaged or rolled over vehicles covered in yellow police tape. The tape is meant to assure passersby that the scene has been attended by first responders, Sgt. Darryl Peppler explained.

