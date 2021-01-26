Driver leaves Hwy. 3 rollover through broken window, west of Grand Forks

A Ford pickup truck rolled off Hwy. 3, west of Grand Forks Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, according to city RCMP. Police have not received reports of any injuries as of noon.
Emergency first responders were called to the scene at 9657 Hwy. 3 at 10:40 a.m., finding the truck lying on its passenger side in a roadside ditch along the westbound lane. The driver had crawled out of a broken driver’s side window, the edges of which were covered by a towel left at the scene.
An arriving ambulance crew said they had not picked up the driver, not yet identified by police. Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the truck is registered to a Kaslo woman.
Highway roads were slick in both directions due to recent snowfall.
Mounties are reminding drivers not to phone 911 if they see damaged or rolled over vehicles covered in yellow police tape. The tape is meant to assure passersby that the scene has been attended by first responders, Sgt. Darryl Peppler explained.
