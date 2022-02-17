Driver climbs out of SUV that rolled over near Greenwood

SUV held up by tree above creek

A Midway Fire and Rescue volunteer flags off a singe-vehicle rollover near Boundary Creek Road Tuesday, Feb. 15. Photo: Submitted

A driver was unhurt after her SUV rolled down an embankment along a West Boundary stretch of Highway 3 Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Initial reports said the driver was trapped inside, prompting a rescue call to Midway Fire and Rescue at around 9:30 a.m., Fire Chief Mike Daloise said.

READ MORE: Midway firefighters use jaws of life in Hwy 3 crashes

READ MORE: Officials respond to diesel spill after semi crashes along ‘sharp, hairpin turn’ on Hwy 3

The SUV left the highway near the intersection of Boundary Creek Road, a short distance north of Greenwood. The vehicle landed on the passenger side, coming to a rest against a small tree that kept it from rolling into the creek below. The driver managed to climb out of the SUV and was later attended by BC Emergency Health Service paramedics.

She did not appear to be seriously hurt, Daloise said.

Firefighters then taped off the scene, signalling to passersby that the collision had been dealt with.

The SUV was later towed, leaving behind no fluid spills, Daloise said.

The driver had been the sole passenger in the SUV, he added.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionfirefightersGreenwood