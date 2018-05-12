Dozens rescued from flooding in Grand Forks; officials warn of second wave

River levels may appear to be dropping in B.C.’s southern Interior but might not be over

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says fire rescue technicians have rescued more than 30 people by boat in the City of Grand Forks, B.C., sometimes swimming through muddy and debris-laden water to ensure everyone is OK.

River levels may appear to be dropping in some areas of the province’s southern Interior, but officials warn that a second wave is on its way.

Evacuation orders remain in place for many parts of Kootenay Boundary and the regional district is reminding the public that sand bags should be kept in place, in preparation for a second surge from melting snow expected over the coming week.

In areas where damage is minimal, including the area between west Boundary and Christina Lake, they are working to get some residents back in their homes.

The regional district says damage and safety assessments are underway and unaffected areas will have evacuation orders rescinded as soon as it is safe to do so.

It says they are prioritizing re-entry for homeowners whose properties have been unaffected by the floodwaters.

More details will be provided later today.

While electricity has been restored, personnel with utility FortisBC are surveying large areas that are still without gas.

The Canadian Press

