Downtown block in Nelson to be closed to traffic for one-day experiment

A group wants to see how residents use Baker Street without cars

George Chandler shows off Hall Street Plaza, which is car-free during Nelson’s weekly Wednesday farmers’ market but is typically a parking lot. Chandler has co-organized a downtown block to be closed to vehicles on Aug. 20. Photo: Tyler Harper

George Chandler is asking Nelson to consider what its downtown might look like without cars.

Chandler is part of the Nelson Sunday Town Square Organizing Committee that has received permission from the city to close traffic on the 500 block of Baker Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The closure is a one-day experiment to see how residents utilize a downtown street that is for pedestrians only. Chandler, a public space advocate, wants to start a conversation about how downtown Nelson is utilized, and whether or not it makes sense to shut down even one block to traffic.

“I think it’s time to discuss it seriously, and confront some of the myths around car traffic being totally essential to business, like you have to be able to park right in front of the store or people are not going to go in the store. Well, that’s kind of 1950s thinking. I don’t think it’s true anymore, or it’s certainly worth questioning and looking at.”

Nelson rarely closes any block of its most popular street to vehicles, except for annual events like the Road Kings car show or for the farmers market that runs Wednesdays every summer.

Hall Street Plaza meanwhile, which was renovated in 2016, was created from a parking lot as a flexible space that could be used for events. But it’s usually still a parking lot.

Chandler said the event Sunday — the quietest day of the week for downtown traffic — won’t just be an empty city block.

“We want to program it a little bit. If it’s just closing off the street, having no cars, have nothing going on, it’d be kind of boring. So we’re encouraging people to bring their chairs and games and their family and their friends and just come down and be together.”

Closing off parts of downtown streets to traffic, either seasonally or permanently, is not a new idea.

Areas set aside for foot traffic are popular in major cities such as New York and Paris. Some Canadian cities such as Vancouver, Montreal and Banff also have seasonal closures, while this summer Kimberley is celebrating the 50th anniversary of converting to a pedestrian-only downtown.

It’s not even a radical suggestion for Nelson. The Downtown Urban Design Strategy published by the city in 2017 recommends prioritizing pedestrians and designing a type of town square at Ward and Baker Streets, which is among Nelson’s busiest intersections.

Enhancement, not disruption

Car-free streets have only recently started to gain traction among the biggest cities in B.C.’s interior.

Kelowna began closing off part of Bernard Street in its downtown core in 2019. A two-block stretch on the street close to the waterfront is now pedestrian only from May to September.

In Vernon, one block of 30th Avenue (a thoroughfare similar in character and layout to Baker Street) has been closed annually since 2021 from July to the end of August.

Vernon’s seasonal closure began as a measure to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic — the location was decided on for having the block with the most businesses approving the plan — and included events meant to draw people back to the neighbourhood.

Keelan Murtagh, executive director of the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) that runs the plaza, said giving people things to do in the space has been key. Eating areas are expanded into the street, games are available and bands perform once a week.

Traffic and parking, as they would be in Nelson, were two obstacles to Vernon’s plaza.

Murtagh said a traffic control plan was developed with the city, which was an adjustment for residents. The closure meant the loss of 24 parking stalls, which the DVA has tried to mitigate by showing drivers where else they might park nearby.

“The first year was really the big learning curve for the public,” he says. “After that, they really kind of seemed to understand what the disruption was going to be, and I use the word disruption because that’s how people feel about it.

“We like to think of it as an enhancement to downtown because then obviously, if you park you can walk and explore and then enjoy this wonderful space that we’ve created for pedestrians.”

Vernon residents mingle on the street in the city’s downtown where a block has been closed to traffic every summer since 2021. Photo: Jennifer Smith

The climate crisis has also impacted the plaza. Murtagh said heat and wildfire smoke meant it could only be open 18 days in 2021, and this week the block has already been shut down three straight days by smoke.

The DVA is a non-profit organization that promotes Vernon’s downtown. It’s funded by a business tax collected by the city then reimbursed by to the DVA, which Murtagh says means their work is beholden to local businesses. If the plaza isn’t working for those businesses, it won’t happen.

But so far the plaza has had that support. Murtagh said businesses have reported increased revenues when the plaza is open, and the DVA has worked to solve complaints. A regular presence by law enforcement has also meant crime hasn’t been an issue, and Murtagh said just two picnic tables have been damaged since the closures began.

The hiring of a full-time attendant who can answer visitor questions about where to shop or how to use the games, Murtagh said, has also been worth the investment.

“I think what happens when you make changes initially is people just see what the obstacles are or how it’s going to impact them in a negative way. Then after you work through that, and you start seeing the benefits and the outcomes that could be have a positive impact on the community, then I think people start getting on board.”

Will that same support be found in Nelson?

Chandler is looking forward to finding out, and says a table will be set up Sunday for organizers to hear feedback. Should part of Baker be made pedestrian only? Should Hall Street Plaza become a permanent town square, or should City Hall’s plaza be reconsidered?

Everything, or maybe nothing, is a possibility. Chandler wants people to keep an open mind and share their ideas.

“We want to have the experience of what a town square could feel like.”

READ MORE:

• Crime in Nelson returning to pre-pandemic levels: police chief

• ‘The story of the bike is global’: B.C. film documents rising importance of cycling

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



Sign up for the Nelson Star’s newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

