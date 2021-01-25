Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Vancouver police have issued $2,500 in fines to a man, found over the weekend donning a protective vest and acting as a doorman outside of a makeshift nightclub with roughly 100 guests inside.

Police say it isn’t the first illegal “booze-can” to be found at the downtown Vancouver apartment this month.

The party was discovered in an apartment building on Richards Street after a woman called police to report the gathering, police said on Monday (Jan. 25).

Saturday’s party was so big it featured the doorman, who was carrying a counting device and holding several denominations of money. He was issued two tickets under B.C.’s Emergency Program Act: One for hosting the unlawful event, and one for failing to wear a face covering.

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January, going against current health orders banning social gatherings of all sizes.

Vancouver police are now working with Crown counsel to obtain court-ordered conditions that will prohibit the apartment owner from hosting large parties. Black Press Media has reached out to police to confirm if the owner has been hit with any fines.

