This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows romaine lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill, File

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating a second case of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce from the U.S.

Authorities are now looking at two cases, one in Alberta and one in Manitoba, the agency said Friday. The individuals got sick in mid-October and early November. One was admitted to hospital.

The cases are genetically linked to U.S. outbreaks in 2017 and 2018 that stemmed from romaine lettuce, suggesting there may be a recurring source of contamination.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control continues to report multiple cases of E. coli connected to romaine in several states.

Romaine lettuce was imported from the U.S. until Nov. 22. In light of the second case, Canadian officials have brought in new measures to ensure that any affected romaine from Salinas, Calif. is no longer coming in.

The agency continues to advise people to not eat, and retailers and restaurants to not sell or serve, any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas region.

READ MORE: ‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Romaine lettuce harvested in Canada is not affected.

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce affecting Canadians in the last two years.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

Just Posted

Rapping mom busts rhymes for Castlegar rec centre kid’s drop-in

Funny video with important message about importance of service

Grand Forks march organized to mark day of remembrance and action on violence against women

Boundary Women’s Coalition invites the public to gather at the women’s resource centre on Dec. 6

Grand Forks wool producer looks to spin up more local business

Gabriele Bialon is hoping to make wool production more feasible for Boundary farmers

New system to keep Nakusp-area snowmobilers, caribou from meeting

GPS tracking keeps caribou safe while opening up the backcountry for sledding

Sorting through success with the Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store

The Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary has raised more than $2.5 million since 2000

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

WorkSafeBC investigating serious incident at Kootenay Boundary landfill

Medical incident shut down the McKelvey Creek landfill Friday morning

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Most Read