Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Maple Ridge’s head of bylaw enforcement was attacked by a dog while at the Anita Place Tent City on Friday, according to a city councillor.

Michelle Orsetti, manager of bylaws and licensing services, was bitten on the back of her thigh by a large dog that belonged to a camp resident, said Coun. Gordy Robson.

“I’ve seen the pictures, and it’s a nasty bite.”

He said there appeared to be puncture wounds and tissue torn away, and Orsetti was treated in hospital.

Robson added that reports from witnesses indicated the dog refused to let go of Orsetti’s leg even as people beat the animal.

“She will be off work for some time,” said Robson. “She’s a tough girl, but this would slow anybody down.”

The dog is now in the care of the B.C. SPCA in Maple Ridge, said branch manager Krista Shaw.

She described it as a large, male adult, mixed-breed dog, and neutered. She added that it’s not a pit bull.

Shaw said the process of determining what to do with the dog is up to the city.

Chris Bossley, a volunteer and advocate for homeless people at the camp, said residents there are concerned the dog will be put down. Its fate should be determined in the same way as it would for any person, housed or not, whose pet bit someone, she added.

“I was devastated when I heard about this,” said Bossley. “If that dog was the only family member I had, I would be absolutely crushed if something like that happened.”

Bossley said if the dog is put down, she hopes its owner can be there to comfort his pet.

There has been no official statement by the city.



