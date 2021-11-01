Friends of Kootenay Lake volunteers with a sign raised by divers from the bottom of the lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Friends of Kootenay Lake volunteers with a sign raised by divers from the bottom of the lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Divers pull garbage from floor of Kootenay Lake in annual lakebed cleanup

A shopping cart, bikes, a hobby horse, assorted plastic, and lots of scrap metal were found

On the sunny, crisp morning of Oct. 30, four volunteer divers entered Kootenay Lake at the Lakeside Park dock.

In two hours of scouring the floor of the lake near the bridge, they came up with a shopping cart, several bikes, a hobby horse, assorted plastic, and lots of scrap metal.

The divers worked with volunteers who lowered hooked ropes from two boats, then raised the subterranean trash and carried it or towed it to a waiting dumpster at the dock.

Other volunteers walked the lake shore collecting trash.

“We do this to raise awareness that that the lake should not be a dumping ground,” said Jay Blackmore, one of the divers.

The third annual lake-floor cleanup was organized by Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society in partnership with the Kootenay Lake Sailing Association, the West Kootenay Boating Association, and the Kootenay Pedalwheelers.

“I spend a lot of time on the lake and always want to get back to the lake, so it’s rewarding,” said Blackmore. “These are great guys to dive with as well.”

In two hours, divers found and brought ashore this collection of garbage from the bottom of Kootenay Lake under the south end of the orange bridge on Oct. 30. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

In two hours, divers found and brought ashore this collection of garbage from the bottom of Kootenay Lake under the south end of the orange bridge on Oct. 30. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

This is the first time the group has dived by the bridge. In the two previous years they concentrated on the area around the Prestige Marina and the dog walk.

Kayla Tilapaugh, environmental program co-ordinator for Friends of Kootenay Lake and the main organizer of the event, says the oddest thing that has been found over the three years is “stacks and stacks of municipal license plates (from 1974) that are all in sequential order. That was a very strange.”

Friends of Kootenay Lake volunteers Mike Sagal and NN unloading trash found by divers in Kootenay Lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Friends of Kootenay Lake volunteers Mike Sagal and NN unloading trash found by divers in Kootenay Lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Tilapaugh said they have also found barbeques, bottles of acid, vintage dishes, and narcotics paraphernalia, as well as the usual shopping carts, clothing, cans, bottles and plastic.

“And lots of stuff that gets just blown off of docks or blown overboard,” said Blackmore. “So, boat windshields, awnings, dock chairs, fold-up camping chairs.”

Bruce Morrison, one of the volunteer divers, said that in a previous year he found a rifle at the bottom of the lake, which he turned in to the police, and an antique brass ship’s lamp “which now graces my living room.”

Tilapaugh said the event focuses the community’s attention on the health of the lake.

“This is just such a great and fun example of the community coming together,” she said. “All these different organizations and individuals, residents who just really love Kootenay Lake. They want to see it thrive and flourish.”


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Clean-up organizer Kayla Tilapaugh of the Friends of Kootenay Lake with volunteer diver Jay Blackmore. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Clean-up organizer Kayla Tilapaugh of the Friends of Kootenay Lake with volunteer diver Jay Blackmore. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Previous story
3,400 kilometres of cable bringing high-speed internet to B.C. coast
Next story
Nearly 600 people died due to summer heat waves: BC Coroners Service

Just Posted

Friends of Kootenay Lake volunteers with a sign raised by divers from the bottom of the lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Divers pull garbage from floor of Kootenay Lake in annual lakebed cleanup

Little Austin Atkey Suriani’s mom guessed the correct weight of the pumpkin and they took it home! Photo courtesy of Valerie Rilkoff
Grand Forks Farmers’ Market wraps up season

Rotarians sold kettle corn like hotcakes at last Friday’s ‘Carnevil’ at the Aquatic Centre: Photo courtesy of Cheryl Ahrens
Grand Forks Rotarians raise money at Aquatic Centre ‘Carnevil’

(L-R) Ella Thate and Eloise Kingswood proudly show off their lifetime memberships to the Sunshine Valley Women’s Institute. Photo courtesy of Connie Bielert
Sunshine Valley Women’s Institute honours longstanding members