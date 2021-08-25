Disease reportedly kills off dozens of bighorn sheep near Grand Forks

Peter Gutsche, director of the Wild Sheep Society of BC looks over a dead bighorn sheep near Grand Forks Wednesday morning, Aug. 25. B.C. Photo: Facebook / Wild Sheep Society of BC

A viral outbreak has decimated Grand Forks’ bighorn sheep population, according to a non-profit society dedicated to supporting sheep in the wild.

Peter Gutsche, director of the Wild Sheep Society of B.C. (WSS BC), said more than 20 bighorns were found dead near the city Wednesday morning, Aug. 25.

The death toll is likely to rise as society volunteers continue to search the area, Gutsche added.

The suspected culprit is a hemorrhagic disease commonly known as Bluetongue, named after the swelling it causes in its oxygen-starved victims.

Speaking to The Gazette Wednesday afternoon, Gutsche said a herd of around 30 bighorns was re-introduced in 1985 to a stretch of natural habitat east of the city. Their numbers had grown to around 200 at the time of the outbreak, he continued.

Bluetongue can cause herd loss of between 60 and 90 per cent, he said, adding that he’d found dead nine out of 12 GPS-collared sheep locally monitored by WSS BC and the Wild Sheep Federation (WSF). He found 11 more dead sheep in the surrounding area.

Bluetongue is a prolific killer of white-tailed deer in the United States and Southern Canada but is also known to kill free-ranging bighorns in the Okanagan and Kootenay areas, according to a BC Government fact sheet. The disease is spread by so-called “no-see-ums,” tiny biting flies that prefer the warm, dry temperatures that see bighorns congregating around watering holes every year between August and October.

Infected deer have been shown to lose their fear of humans and stop eating within a week of exposure. The disease causes extensive internal bleeding, causing infected animals to lose their balance. Death usually follows within two to three days of the onset of symptoms.

“There’s not much we can do about this other than to hope for a snap frost that will kill off the flies,” Gutsche said. The sheep’s habitat is owned by the Southern Interior Land Trust, thanks in large measure to a $107,000 contribution by the WSS BC.

BC WSS will continue to monitor the situation with the WSF, Gutsche said. “The first step is to determine how many animals are left,” he explained.

The virus that causes Bluetongue does not affect humans, but it can infect some domestic animals. Domestic animals infected with the virus typically don’t develop the disease, according to the province’s fact sheet.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsGrand Forks