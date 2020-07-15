Dan Macmaster goes to sink a putt during tournament play on July 11. His team would go on to win the tournament, with the lowest score after two rounds. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Disc golfers play in first-ever Grand Forks tournament

The course is located just south of Extra Foods in Grand Forks

Discs were flying between the Ponderosa pines Saturday, when competitors teed off in the first-ever Settle Down disc golf tournament in Grand Forks.

The tournament comes after five years of planning and collaboration between volunteers and local government, which has resulted in an 18-hole course that winds its way through the trees on the south side of 68th Avenue, just east of the ball diamond at Angus MacDonald Park near Extra Foods. Working with grants from local government and donations from volunteers and local businesses, the Boundary Area Disc Athletic Sports Society has developed a course that has already drawn in players from outside of the Kettle Valley.

Disc golf involves many of the same rules as traditional golf (strokes/throws, tee boxes, par for the course) and can be played with specialty or regular discs. Players can find the Grand Forks course layout on the UDisc smartphone app, which allows the user to track their scores online and follow a map of the course.

People can also visit the Grand Forks Disc Golf Club Facebook page for more information.

Owen Broad launches his approach shot. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Keith and Tao Kuromi tally the scores after two rounds of play on Saturday. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Volunteers and local government officials drain their putts at the grand opening of the Grand Forks disc golf course on July 9. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Lincoln Faulkner lets fly during Saturday’s tournament. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

