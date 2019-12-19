Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

The trial of a man accused of several offences involving a sex worker is expected to conclude today in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon.

Justice Alison Beames is scheduled to deliver her verdict in the trial of 38-year-old Curtis Sagmoen, who was facing five charges.

Beames acquitted Sagmoen on the charge of uttering threats on Wednesday.

His lawyer told the court that she would not contest the single count of possession of methamphetamine, confirming to the judge that she was inviting a conviction on the charge.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in September at the start of the trial by judge alone, and Beames must still rule on two firearms offences and a charge of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A search of his family’s Shuswap-area farm in 2017 uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux and police said her death was suspicious but they have not released a cause of death.

No charges have never been laid in the Genereaux case and police have not named a suspect.

The Canadian Press

