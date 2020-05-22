UPDATED: COVID-19 deaths climb to 16 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

The number of COVID deaths at Langley Lodge seniors care home climbed to 14 yesterday, and two more reported overnight.

According to an update from the centre’s chief executive officer, the number of dead has risen to 16.

RELATED: Resident’s daughter raises transparency concern as deaths at Langley Lodge rise to 11

This is the second largest outbreak in a long-term care facility in B.C. The other occurred in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre and started in March. That outbreak end with 76 people, including 52 elderly residents and 26 staff at the care home being diagnosed with COVID. Twenty of the residents died.

In the latest report from Langley Lodge issued late this morning, there were now 21 active cases among residents, eight among staff, and zero new cases, with still six recovered.

REACTION:

Facebook

“There have been more deaths since yesterday (May 20); sadly, three of our residents who were positive for COVID-19,” the Lodge’s CEO Debra Hauptman posted online yesterday.

“Our staff are saddened by the loss of these residents and we extend our sincere condolences to the families. We acknowledge the challenging time we are in and the impact of this loss on the families of our residents,” she added.

The Lodge received news Wednesday that a healthcare worker from FHA, who came to assist with the outbreak, tested positive for COVID-19. The healthcare worker worked on a unit where they have not had any cases to date.

And while the worker wore wearing personal protective equipment and had minimal contact with residents, the Lodge has had to upgrade outbreak measures, including confining residents to their rooms.

All residents and families have been informed of “the unfortunate development” by the CEO and medical director Dr. Mitchell Fagan.

“We will be monitoring the residents closely and we hope to get through this latest development without any further cases,” Hauptman said in her online update.

The virus was introduced into their sixth-floor dementia unit by an infected worker on April 27.

“There are 26 frail elderly residents in this unit who also have advanced dementia. Due to their cognitive impairment these residents are not able to understand social distancing to prevent the spread of infection. Normally, residents with advanced dementia are very mobile, actively touching surfaces in their unit,” she said.

“This situation presented a unique set of challenges for infection control, combined with a highly contagious strain of this virus introduced into a high-risk population,” Hauptman said.

MORE REACTION:

Facebook reaction

She’s often being asked if there is anything that they need.

“All of us in Langley Lodge are very appreciative of the kind messages that families have been sending to us. Our staff are working tremendously hard under difficult circumstances to care for loved ones. Please continue to support our staff with your messages of encouragement and compassion. And to quote Dr. Bonnie Henry, ‘be kind, be calm, and be safe’,” Hauptman concluded.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusHealthLangleySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules
Next story
To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

Just Posted

Snow expected to hit West Kootenay passes overnight on Thursday

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall on Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass by Friday morning

Former Grand Forks fire chief suing city for wrongful dismissal

Dale Heriot was fired in July 2019 after his department was investigated for safety, bullying issues

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary seeks online feedback on transit, housing

Surveys on the RDKB’s website are asking for input to help plan for the future

School District 51 staff iron out plan for return to classrooms

Teachers are looking for a comprehensive health and safety plan to be in place before June 1

Six homes ordered to evacuate early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding

Two of the six were put on evacuation alert Monday evening

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

UPDATED: COVID-19 deaths climb to 16 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Most Read